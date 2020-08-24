Following the officer-involved shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin which left the victim in serious condition, protests began late Sunday night. During the protests, violence broke out with fires being set and bricks being thrown.

In a video that has surfaced online, one officer trying to clear an area was struck in the head that left him unconscious in the middle of the street.

While the object that was thrown could not be seen, onlookers claim it was a brick.

Check it out:

Later in the night as the protests continued, fires were set throughout Kenosha and near the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Kasey Chronis of FOX 6 Now in Milwaukee shared a video of the wild scene.

I took this video while passing the #Kenosha County Courthouse just before 1 a.m. Protesters left the shooting scene and came here Sunday night, where they lit several garbage trucks (initially positioned in an attempt to block streets) on fire. pic.twitter.com/Kp5xLRnJFp — Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) August 24, 2020

Blake was shot on Sunday while walking away from police officers when he made his way around the front of the car. Blake then attempted to enter his vehicle, before the officer grabbed his shirt and began unloading rounds into the victim. He was flown to the hospital where he is reportedly in serious condition. Cops initially arrived at the scene as Blake was attempting to break up a fight between two women.

Blake is apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>out of surgery and in the ICU, according to TMZ.