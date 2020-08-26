Dana White Not Ruling Out Immediate Heavyweight Title Shot For Jon Jones

UFC president Dana White was speaking to the media when he addressed the future of former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who recently relinquished his title and announced his plans to move to the heavyweight division.

While White is not sure of a timeline for Jones to return to action, he does believe that Jones is serious about his move up in weight.

“Last time we talked to Jon Jones, Jon Jones said he was going to take some time and do his things he’s into right now and take some time, and when there’s a right fight, he’ll give us a call,” White said, as transcribed by MMAjunkie.com.

But who could we see Jones take on when he makes his heavyweight debut?

The UFC boss did not give a clear answer, but he did not rule out an immediate shot at the heavyweight championship because of the resume Jones has built throughout his career and run at the top of the 205-pound division.

“I mean realistically, Jon Jones is undefeated,” White said. “He’s never been beat. Mazzagatti’s been out of the game for years. I don’t mean to keep beating this guy up, but you know. Jon Jones is undefeated.”

White made the comments as a reference to The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights Finale where Jones suffered the only loss of his career — a disqualification for 12-6 elbows that gave Matt Hamill the win. Steve Mazzagatti was the ref in the controversial bout.

You can check out White’s full comments to the media below — which include plans to build a fighter hotel at the UFC’s Las Vegas headquarters.