UFC on ESPN 15 Weigh-in Results: Pedro Munhoz vs Frankie Edgar

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns this weekend with UFC on ESPN 15 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar faces off against Pedro Munhoz. In the co-main event, Alonzo Menifield and Ovince Saint Preux go toe-to-toe in a light heavyweight bout.

Other bouts on the main card include Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodriguez, Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson, and the welterweight main card opener between Daniel Rodriguez and Takashi Sato.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The official results from the UFC on ESPN 15 fighter weigh-ins can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 15 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Frankie Edgar (135.5)

Alonzo Menifield (204.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205.5)

Marcin Prachnio (205.5) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Shana Dobson (126)

Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Mizuki Inoue (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (115.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)

Dwight Grant (169.5) vs. Calen Born ()*

Ike Villanueva (205.5) vs. Jordan Wright (200)

Carlton Minus (170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170)

Trevin Jones (139.5)** vs. Timur Valiev (140) – 140-pound catchweight

*Born did not attend weigh-ins and pulled out of the fight for undisclosed personal reasons. His fight with Grant has been scrapped.

**Jones missed the 140-pound catchweight limit on his first attempt at 140.5 pounds, but made weight on his second try after a one-hour grace period.