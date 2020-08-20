Trail Blazers vs Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers will run it back in Game 2 of their Western Conference series at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida as the NBA Playoffs roll on.

Portland was able to come away with the victory in Game 1 to take an early series lead thanks to a clutch effort from Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but LeBron James and the Lakers will be ready to come storming back to even the best of seven quarterfinals.

“We had a couple breakdowns,” James said, via ESPN.com. “… Can’t make mistakes in the postseason. I believe we made some mistakes defensively. We played hard. There were some mistakes that we made especially going down the stretch.”

LeBron and company enter Game 2 as 6.5-point favorites over Lillard and the Trail Blazers.

How can you tune into tonight’s game?

All of the information you need to see the Trail Blazers and Lakers in action can be seen below.

Trail Blazers vs Lakers Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2020

Time: 9:00 P.M. EST

Location: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida

TV Channel: ESPN

Betting Odds: Lakers -6.5 | O/U: 228.5

How To Live Stream Trail Blazers vs Lakers Online

Your best bet for watching Trail Blazers vs Lakers via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Trail Blazers vs Lakers On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the fight for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.