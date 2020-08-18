UFC 252 Medical Suspensions: Cormier Eye Injury Lands 6 Month Layoff

UFC 252 is in the books and the Nevada State Athletic Commission has since announced the medical suspensions stemming from Saturday’s event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Stipe Miocic, who retained the heavyweight championship with his win over Daniel Cormier, will have a minimum suspension until September 30 and must have his left eye cleared by a retinal specialist.

Cormier, who was also on the receiving end of a devastating eye poke, must have his left eye cleared by an ophthalmologist, or else he will be sidelined for six months. Of course, Cormier did state after the bout that he was ready to hang up his gloves.

Co-main event participant Sean O’Malley could also be sidelined for six months unless he has his right ankle cleared by an orthopedic doctor.

How long could your favorite fighter be sidelined?

A full look at the UFC 252 medical suspensions can be seen below, via MixedMartialArts.com.

UFC 252 Medical Suspensions

Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier

Miocic must have retinal specialist clearance on left eye; minimum suspension no contest until 09/30/20, no contact until 09/15/20

Cormier must have left eye cleared by an ophthalmologist or no contest until 02/12/21; minimum suspension no contest until 09/30/20, no contact until 09/15/20

Marlon Vera defeated Sean O’Malley

O’Malley must have orthopedic Dr clearance on right ankle or no contest until 02/12/21; minimum suspension no contest until 09/30/20, no contact until 09/15/20

Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeated Junior dos Santos

Dos Santos must have laceration under left eye cleared by a Dr or no contest until 10/15/20, no contact until 09/30/20

Daniel Pineda defeated Herbert Burns

Pineda suspended until 09/30/20 No contact until 09/15/20 – left eyebrow laceration

Burns suspended until 09/30/20 No contact until 09/15/20 – right eyebrow laceration

Merab Dvalishvili defeated John Dodson

Vinc Pichel defeated Jim Miller

Miller must have cut on bridge of nose cleared by Dr or no contest until 09/30/20, no contact until 09/15/20

Virna Jandiroba defeated Felice Herring

Danny Chavez defeated TJ Brown

Brown must have left orbital fracture cleared by an ophthalmologist or no contest until 02/12/21; minimum suspension no contest until 09/15/20, no contact until 09/06/20

Livinha Souza defeated Ashley Yoder

Chris Daukaus defeated Parker Porter

Porter suspended until 09/15/20 No contact until 09/06/20

Kai Kamaka III defeated Tony Kelley by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kamaka must have facial lacerations cleared by Dr or no contest until 09/30/20, no contact until 09/15/20

Kelly suspended until 09/15/20, No contact until 09/06/20 forehead laceration