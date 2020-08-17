Leading Online Casino Software Providers

These days, the online casino industry is flourishing. Gamblers love the way their favorite way of entertainment is developing. You can easily find hundreds of interesting game variations with betting opportunities starting from a few cents and reaching several thousand dollars. However, the whole diversity we are currently witnessing is because of the tireless efforts of software companies like Playtech, Netent and many others.

Software vendors’ role in the sector

During the last couple of decades, online casino competition has been changing constantly. After the Internet became so easily accessible, many people started to use it for relaxing during their free time. For gamblers, the need of traveling to the nearest casino city was quickly replaced with the acquisition of a connected device.

In the light of that, more and more companies approached this new opportunity and launched multiple gaming platforms. They started with just a few games like the online blackjack but soon the diversity becomes much bigger. And not only that, players were expecting better quality, faster gameplay, advanced payment methods, reliable protection, etc. And software vendors had to adjust.

Nowadays, new online slots titles and casino games variations are released every year. Many vendors like Play N GO invented and afterward implemented smart special features that increase users’ satisfaction and enlarge significantly the online casino market share. If you are wondering what those innovations look like, just visit a website powered by NetEnt for instance. You will quickly find sections offering games with progressive jackpots, slots with expanding or Avalanche reels, storytelling titles and many others. In addition, you can use Bitcoins to arrange your deposit in certain dedicated casinos. Moreover, mobile apps and the live casino opportunity are also a positive attempt of vendors to cover the uprising demand and an excellent example of how far online gambling has come.

Leading online casino vendors

Between the many providers operating in the sector, there are several that are easy to be recognized because of the extreme quality of their products. If you make quick research will quickly find out that during the last couple of years Play N GO games have been progressing rapidly. They are distinguished by the diversity of themes, high-quality content and special features. The company is well-known for its innovations in classic games like Baccarat, Caribbean Stud and Pai Gow Poker, and of course, because of the many improved Blackjack variants. In addition, you can enjoy a wide variety of slots. There are tens of themes available and some with really fantastic payouts including the classic Mystery Joker and the fruit Inferno Star, both with RTP of above 96.00%.

Another great option for you is to choose a title from the large library of NetEnt. This company is best known for its high-quality online roulette software. It is partnering with some of the best Brazil casino sites including Leo Vegas, King Billy and Slotnite. NetEnt’s products are safe, fair and with quite intriguing character. If you’re a slot fan we recommend the evergreen Starburst and the undying Gonzo’s Quest. You will have a truly tremendous experience.

And last but not least we must mention the Playtech. This vendor appeared on the market in late 2001 and since then has been improving continually. The company is maybe the largest and most reputable gaming designer, developer and licensor. Additionally, their mobile applications enjoy huge popularity among online casino fans. The company’s newest creation is the Spin and Win live roulette launched at the beginning of June 2020 in partnership with PokerStars.

However, you have to try their mesmerizing slot machines, too. As a top choice, we endorse the Ocean Princess with an unmatchable RTP of 99.07% as well as Tropic Reels and Sultan’s Fortune. They are worth the try!

But what distinguishes the good software vendors from the rest?

While choosing an online casino to play in, it would be a good idea to check which game provider it is partnering with. They all have strong and weak sides and according to your game strategy and preferences, some are more suitable than others.

In the first place, the wide range and diversity of casino games can be considered as a good sign. Check if there’re available live and mobile opportunities. Usually, many vendors specialized in a certain area but the best are best in all.

Moreover, top providers are working with top brands including Betfair and BET365. Also, they are creating joint-venture projects with corporations like William Hill and MARVEL Comics. All that obligate them to keep up with the high quality and upgrade constantly and you can even try blackjack in India and many other countries.

Of course, there are many other details you need to consider before trusting a certain online casino and software provider but the above mentioned could be a good starting point for you.

Conclusion

Software vendors are at least as important to the online casino industry as gamblers and the brands themselves. Companies standing behind the titles we play every day are actually those who largely determine how good our overall experience will be!