Valerie Loureda Signs Contract Extension With Bellator MMA

Rising mixed martial arts star Valerie Loureda will be remaining under the Bellator MMA banner. Fresh off of her stunning knockout win at Bellator 243 where she scored a stunning TKO win over Tara Graff in the women’s flyweight division, Bellator announced that it has signed Loureda to a contract extension.

“I am pleased to have re-signed with Bellator,” Loureda said. “As I have always said, I am here to show the world the true martial artist that I am and chase the flyweight belt. I was born for this, I am a natural born fighter.”

Loureda’s knockout win and the celebration went viral with over 11 million views through Bellator’s social media platforms.

The 22-year-old Loureda is a Taekwondo master and currently trains at world-renowned gym American Top Team. Loureda is a former member of the U.S. Olympic taekwondo team and is a fourth-degree black belt.

The bombshell made her professional debut in February 2019 at Bellator 216 with a first-round TKO victory over Colby Fletcher. She followed that up with a unanimous decision victory over Larkyn Dasch at Bellator 222 in June 2019. Then, we all saw what happened in her last appearance.

There is no word on when she will be returning to the cage, but we know everyone will be waiting to see.