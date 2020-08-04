Valerie Loureda, a promising star in Bellator MMA, is a total knockout. The 22-year-old Loureda is a Taekwondo master and currently trains at world-renowned gym American Top Team. Loureda is a former member of the U.S. Olympic taekwondo team and is a fourth-degree black belt.

VIEW GALLERY

Loureda, who trains at the famed American Top Team gym in Coconut Creek, Florida, has two professional mixed martial arts bouts on her resume.

The bombshell made her professional debut in February 2019 at Bellator 216 with a first-round TKO victory over Colby Fletcher. She followed that up with a unanimous decision victory over Larkyn Dasch at Bellator 222 in June 2019 in her last Bellator appearance.

“I feel like I’m a true martial artist, and MMA has allowed me to portray to the world the honor, discipline and tradition that comes with being a black belt, and Bellator has given me the opportunity to influence the lives of thousands of people, especially women who are looking and are struggling to pursue their passion, so I’m really excited to just get in that cage, confront whoever they put in front of me, and with respect, win that challenge and continue going up and developing,” she told MMAjunkie.com after her signing.

“I really want to leave my legacy on this world as being the best female martial artist who has ever stepped on this planet.”

For more photos of Valerie, check out the pictures below and be sure to head on over to Instagram and click follow to join the growing list of nearly 246,000 fans who can’t wait to see her next move.