College Football Playoff Committee Issues Statement on 2020 Season

Will there be a College Football Playoff in 2020? After the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced that they would be postponing their seasons with the hope of playing in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s season is completely up in the air.

With the uncertainty surrounding the crowning of a college football champion, the College Football Playoff committee met and issued a statement on their plans moving forward.

“The selection committee reviewed its weekly ranking announcements, went over its protocol and finalized its list of members who will be recused from voting or discussions regarding selected teams. The selection committee recusal policy remains consistent with the first six years of the College Football Playoff, stating that “a recused member shall not participate in any votes involving the team from which the individual is recused.

“A recused member is permitted to answer only factual questions about the institution from which the member is recused but shall not be present during any deliberations regarding that team’s selection or seeding. Recused members shall not participate in discussions regarding the placement of the recused team into a bowl game.

“If a committee member or an immediate family member, e.g., spouse, sibling or child, (a) is compensated by a school, (b) provides professional services for a school, or (c) is on the coaching staff or administrative staff at a school or is a football student-athlete at a school, that member will be recused. Such compensation shall include not only direct employment, but also current paid consulting arrangements, deferred compensation (e.g., contract payments continuing after employment has ended, or other benefits. The committee will have the option to add other recusals if special circumstances arise.”

