UFC 252 Weigh-in Results: Miocic vs Cormier 3

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view on Saturday, August 15 with UFC 252 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The heavyweight title will be on the line in the pay-per-view headliner.
In the main event of the night, Stipe Miocic will defend the heavyweight championship against former titleholder Daniel Cormier in a highly-anticipated trilogy bout.
In the co-main event of the night, promising up-and-comer Sean O’Malley returns to action against Marlon Vera. The main card will also feature Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili, and the pay-per-view opener between Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba.
Ahead of Saturday’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins.
Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?
The official weigh-in results for UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 can be seen below.
UFC 252 Weigh-in Results
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Stipe Miocic (233) vs. Daniel Cormier (236) – for heavyweight title
- Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Marlon Vera (136)
- Junior Dos Santos (238.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254)
- Herbert Burns (149.5)** vs. Daniel Pineda (146)
- John Dodson (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Jim Miller (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)
- Felice Herrig (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)
- TJ Brown (146.5)* vs. Danny Chavez (146)
- Livinha Souza (115.5) vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
- Chris Daukaus (241) vs. Parker Porter (264.5)
- Kai Kamaka III (145.5) vs. Tony Kelley (145.5)
*Brown missed featherweight by 0.5 pounds; fined 20 percent of purse.
**Burns missed featherweight by 3.5 pounds; fined 20 percent of purse.