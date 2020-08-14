UFC 252 Weigh-in Results: Miocic vs Cormier 3

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view on Saturday, August 15 with UFC 252 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The heavyweight title will be on the line in the pay-per-view headliner.

In the main event of the night, Stipe Miocic will defend the heavyweight championship against former titleholder Daniel Cormier in a highly-anticipated trilogy bout.

In the co-main event of the night, promising up-and-comer Sean O’Malley returns to action against Marlon Vera. The main card will also feature Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili, and the pay-per-view opener between Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The official weigh-in results for UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 can be seen below.

UFC 252 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Stipe Miocic (233) vs. Daniel Cormier (236) – for heavyweight title

Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Marlon Vera (136)

Junior Dos Santos (238.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254)

Herbert Burns (149.5)** vs. Daniel Pineda (146)

John Dodson (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Jim Miller (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)

Felice Herrig (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)

TJ Brown (146.5)* vs. Danny Chavez (146)

Livinha Souza (115.5) vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Chris Daukaus (241) vs. Parker Porter (264.5)

Kai Kamaka III (145.5) vs. Tony Kelley (145.5)

*Brown missed featherweight by 0.5 pounds; fined 20 percent of purse.

**Burns missed featherweight by 3.5 pounds; fined 20 percent of purse.