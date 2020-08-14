NFL Strength of Schedule 2020: Which Teams Have the Hardest Schedule?

The National Football League plans to move forward with the 2020 NFL season despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the season, experts have been analyzing the schedules and predicting which teams will come out on top.

One of the best ways to see how a team could succeed throughout the year is by looking at the strength of schedule. Strength of schedule is calculated by averaging opponents’ combined winning percentage from last year.

This season, the New England Patriots will have the toughest strength of schedule at .537. The New York Jets (.533) and Miami Dolphins (.529) follow behind.

The easiest schedules in the league, meanwhile, belong to the Baltimore Ravens (.438), Pittsburgh Steelers (.457), and Dallas Cowboys (.459).

Which teams have the toughest or easiest road this season?

A full look at the 2020 NFL strength of schedule can be seen below.

2020 NFL Strength of Schedule

New England Patriots .537

New York Jets .533

Miami Dolphins .529

San Francisco 49ers .527

Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons .525

Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans .518

Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams .516

Denver Broncos .512

Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks .509

Green Bay Packers .504

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts .502

Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers .500

Tennessee Titans .498

Las Vegas Raiders .496

Jacksonville Jaguars .494

Los Angeles Chargers .492

New Orleans Saints .490

Philadelphia Eagles .486

New York Giants .482

Cincinnati Bengals .477

Washington .465

Cleveland Browns .461

Dallas Cowboys .459

Pittsburgh Steelers .457

Baltimore Ravens .438

