Dana White: UFC Will Return to Fight Island By October 2020

UFC Fight Island isn’t done just yet. While the mixed martial arts promotion held a series of events at YAS Island in Abu Dhabi in July, it returned to the UFC Apex headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada. But UFC boss Dana White says the promotion will be returning this fall.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, White revealed that the UFC plans on returning to Fight Island by October 2020.

When the promotion returns, it could be another monthlong stay.

“Everybody wants to go there now. Octagon girls all wanna go there, everybody wants to go! We’re working on fights right now for the next run,” White said. “Obviously, a lot of the big international stars will fight over there and sh*t, I mean, this next trip over there, I’ll probably end up being there for 5 weeks.

“I’m telling you right now, Abu Dhabi is gonna become the fight capital of the world! Place is gonna end up being the fight capital of the world. The stuff that we’re doing over there, the infrastructure that’s already been built, the stuff that we’re talking about doing, this place is gonna be a destination.”

White added: “If you are a fight fan, everybody wants to come to Fight Island man. You know? Because it’s f*cking cool! It’s fun and it’s a really unique experience right now with all this weirdness that’s going on in the world.”

During the first trip to Fight Island, the UFC held events on July 11, July 15, July 18, and July 25. The first event on the island was UFC 251 on July 11. UFC 251 featured three title fights including Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal for the welterweight title, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 for the featherweight championship, and Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title.

What fights will take place on the next trip to Fight Island? We’ll have to wait and see, but a lightweight championship unifier between Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje would certainly look appealing.