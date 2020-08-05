UConn Football Reportedly Set to Cancel 2020 Season

The college football season will look a lot different in 2020 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple conferences have said they will be making a shift to conference-only schedules, while some schools have begun to announce they are cancelling or postponing fall sports altogether.

UConn football is the latest to make that decision, according to longtime reporter Mark Blaudschun.

The Huskies would become the first FBS program to cancel the season.

Since December, 25 members of the team have entered the transfer portal despite the program gearing up for its first season as an official member of the Big East. Unfortunately, the pandemic has put a halt to those plans and we will have to wait and see whether there are other FBS programs that decide to follow suit.

