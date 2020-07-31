UFC on ESPN+ 31 Weigh-in Results: Derek Brunson vs Edmen Shahbazyan

The UItimate Fighting Championship kicks off the month of August by returning to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC on ESPN+ 31. After some late shuffling on the card that was forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be headlined by top middleweights Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweight contenders Joanne Calderwood and Jennifer Maia go toe-to-toe.

Other fights on the main card include Randy Brown vs. Vincent Luque at welterweight, Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata, and the middleweight main card opener between Trevin Giles and Kevin Holland.

Before the fights could become official, all of the fighters on the card had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The official weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN+ 31 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5)

Joanne Calderwood (126) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)

Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Vicente Luque (170.5)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Lando Vannata (155.5)

Trevin Giles (185) vs. Kevin Holland (184)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Jonathan Martinez (140.5)* vs. Frankie Saenz (136)

Ed Herman (206) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (204.5)

Nate Maness (144.5) vs. Johnny Munoz (145.5)

Charles Ontiveros () vs. Markus Perez (194.5)

Jamall Emmers (146) vs. Vincent Cachero (145)

Cody Durden (135.5) vs. Chris Gutierrez (135.5)

* Martinez missed bantamweight limit by 4.5 pounds.

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Viewing Information

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 31

Date: Saturday, August 1

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Main Card Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN+