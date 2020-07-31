It’s the end of an era. On Friday, July 31, Mike Golic signed off of ESPN Radio for the final time after 22 years on the air. As you may have expected, it was an emotional moment with Golic being joined by his family on the set of Golic and Wingo.

Before signing off, Mike Golic Jr. took the time to address his father and thanked him for the passion and effort that he has put into his career — which included working together for the past three years.

“For us, it’s a little different and happier, because even when we turn off our microphones, you still get to be our dad,” Golic Jr. said, as transcribed by 247 Sports. “And I think that’s the part that through all of it — when grew up, it was such a big thing, and Mike & Mike became such a phenomenon. There was so much that came along with that, and you always made sure it was about us. You always made sure that you were around for the stuff we did.

“We felt that, we saw it, and it meant so, so much to grow up feeling like you could do anything, because you (and mom) made that possible. We got to watch you guys wake up every day, love each other, love us, and support all of our dreams through that … You always put that put at the forefront. You stopped calling college football games when we got to high school. You wanted to be around and support. To do this show with you the past three years, it will be the highlight of my professional life and personal life. I love you so much. To get to the do the thing I’ve always wanted to do with the person I’ve always wanted to be is an insanely surreal thing and I’ll never forget it.”

"You still get to be our dad." It got very misty in the Golic family basement as Mike Golic's final ESPN Radio show reached its end Friday morning: pic.twitter.com/Ip0nUbbpcS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 31, 2020

Golic took it all in and then delivered the final sign off of his illustrious career.

“This is why we did it … for right here and what Mike (Jr.) just said,” Golic Sr. said. “All the guests and people we’ve mentioned, everybody that was so important — there’s nobody as important as (my family) that is sitting right here on the set with me. Thank you all.”

Golic, who starred at Notre Dame, played in the NFL for nine years before turning to radio. He joined ESPN Radio in 2000 and immediately became a morning staple alongside Mike Greenberg on Mike & Mike. The show ended in 2017 when Greenberg moved on to serve as host of the Get Up! morning show while Golic teamed up with fellow ESPN analyst Trey Wingo and his son on Golic and Wingo.

Thanks for the memories, Golic.