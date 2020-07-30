WATCH: Edmen Shahbazyan’s Top 5 Best Finishes (VIDEO)

Edmen Shahbazyan is one of the top up-and-coming middleweight fighters in mixed martial arts. The 22-year-old from Glendale, California is a top 10-ranked middleweight in the UFC and currently sits at 11-0 in his professional career.

Shahbazyan currently trains at Glendale Fighting Club under Edmond Tarverdyan and is a longtime training partner of former women’s champion Ronda Rousey. Shahbazyan has since come under the management of Rousey’s One Fight Management.

The 6-foot-2 standout began his UFC career with a first-round TKO win over Antonio Jones at Dana White’s Contender Series 13 in July 2018.

Since then, his career has continued to trend upwards following his first official UFC win at The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters Finale which was a split-decision victory; the only decision of his career. Shahbazyan has since been on three consecutive pay-per-views with three straight finishes over Charles Byrd, Jack Marshman, and Brad Tavares — a first-round TKO, first-round submission, and first-round head kick knockout.

Shahbazyan has since moved to headliner status.

Ahead of his upcoming main event bout against Derek Brunson at UFC on ESPN+ 31 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the promotion released a highlight video featuring the top-five finishes of his career inside of the Octagon.

Here are the top five finishes of Edmen Shahbazyan’s UFC career.

Edmen Shahbazyan’s Top 5 Finishes

11-0 early in his professional MMA career, Edmen Shahbazyan has proven to be one of the most exciting young fighters in the middleweight division.