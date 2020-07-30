Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Pay-Per-View Price Announced

Mike Tyson is returning to the boxing ring for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. The 54-year-old Tyson and 51-year-old Jones Jr. will be going toe-to-toe for eight rounds on September 12 live on pay-per-view, and now we know how much it will cost.

According to a report from The Athletic, the September 12 pay-per-view card will cost $49.99.

The event will air live on a new social media app called Triller.

Along with Tyson vs. Jones Jr., there will be a number of preliminary bouts with reports indicating former NBA Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson could face YouTube star Jake Paul. We will have to wait and see what kind of chaos is really rolled out on fight night.

The event will include an undercard and live musical performances from top artists — and since Triller is backed by big stars like Snoop, Lil Wayne, Future, The Weeknd, Pitbull, Marshmello and more — the entertainment should be pretty solid!

FYI, Triller is a rapidly growing social media platform that's gunning to take over the TikTok crowd — and while it's previously focused on music (including partnerships with major labels) it's now making a concentrated foray into live events including sports.