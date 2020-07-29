Netflix Acquires Rights to 7 Classic Black Sitcoms

Netflix previously stepped up to show its support to the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota by releasing a “Black Lives Matter” collection that features a number of films, TV shows, and documentaries.

“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters,'” Netflix said in a statement on Twitter at the time of the collection’s launch. “With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time — we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.”

Now, they are bringing some classics to the platform.

This week, Netflix announced that it has acquired the rights to seven classic black sitcoms.

Moesha, The Game (seasons 1 through 3), Sister, Sister, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half, and One on One will now be making their way to the streaming platform in the near future as a result.

The first series to land on Netflix will be Moesha on August 1, while The Game will be added to the library on August 15. The next series to join the platform will be Sister, Sister on September 1, before Girlfriends on September 11. To cap things off, The Parkers will join Netflix on October 1 before One on One and Half and Half drop on October 15.

