Netflix Unveils Black Lives Matter Collection of Films, Shows & Documentaries

Netflix is stepping up to show its support to the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd’s death has led to hundreds of protests against police brutality across the country.

To support the movement, Netflix has launched a “Black Lives Matter” collection that features a number of films, TV shows, and documentaries.

“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters,'” Netflix said in a statement on Twitter. “With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time — we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.

“When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America.”

The streaming service previously wrote: “To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.”

Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods; Ava DuVernay’s 13th and When They See Us; Mudbound; Orange Is the New Black; Dear White People; TIME: The Khalif Browder Story; LA 92; #blackAF; The Two Killings of Sam Cooke; Who Killed Malcolm X?; Barry; The Innocence Files; and Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, are among the titles that will be available in the collection, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

You can access the Black Lives Matter collection in the Netflix main menu and at netflix.com/blacklivesmatter.