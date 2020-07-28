A petition to deport Tory Lanez has been launched after the rapper was involved in an alleged shooting incident where it is believed to have shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Tory Lanez is originally from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The petition on Change.org currently has more than 15,000 signatures.

“Deport Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) back to Canada and ban him from coming to America FOREVER,” the petition reads. “This little 5’3 man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy, and promotes violence and violence against women. Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!.”

Lanez has not publicly commented on the situation which led to his arrest for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He was booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office on July 12 and later released on bond.

While Lanez has been silent, Megan Thee Stallion addressed the incident in an Instagram Live session where she was holding back tears and discussing the trauma. She also revealed that she had surgery on both feet to treat gunshot wounds, though no bones nor ligaments were damaged.

“I was shot in both of my feet, and I had to get surgery to … get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary,” she said. “I know my mama and my daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one cause where the bullets hit at, it missed everything.

“It was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot.”

As for Lanez, there is no word on whether an investigation is looking into the incident further and what kind of charges could be added.