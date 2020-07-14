UFC on ESPN 13 Weigh-in Results: Calvin Kattar vs Dan Ige

The Ultimate Fighting Championship keeps the action rolling at Fight Island with UFC on ESPN 13. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 15 at the Flash Forum on YAS Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with a scheduled main event between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige in a battle of top-ranked featherweights.

In the co-main event is a flyweight bout between Ryan Benoit and Tim Elliott, while the main card on ESPN will also feature Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann, Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos, and Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez.

The preliminary card will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, while the main card is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the midweek event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale and hit their contracted weight at the official weigh-ins.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the official weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN 13 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 13 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Dan Ige (145)

Ryan Benoit (126) vs. Tim Elliott (125)

Jimmie Rivera (145) vs. Cody Stamann (145)

Molly McCann (125) vs. Taila Santos (125)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (174)* vs. Mounir Lazzez (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Andreas Michailidis (206)

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Ricardo Ramos (145)

John Phillips () vs. Khamzat Chimaev (186)

Chris Fishgold (149) vs. Jared Gordon (145)

Diana Belbita (125) vs. Liana Jojua (126)

Aaron Phillips (135) vs. Jack Shore (136)

Kenneth Bergh ()** vs. Jorge Gonzalez (205)

*Abdul Razak Alhassan weighs 3 pounds over the welterweight limit

**Kenneth Bergh did not weigh in

Who do you think will walk away from tomorrow night’s card as the big winners? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts and predictions for the night.