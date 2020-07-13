Russell Westbrook has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 ahead of the league’s restart at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The Houston Rockets star announced his positive diagnosis on Monday, July 13 on social media.

It was previously reported that Westbrook did not join his team last week when they departed for the Orlando bubble.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando,” Westbrook revealed on Twitter.

“I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!”

Since arriving in Orlando, the Rockets have already held two practices.

The other players who did not join the team last week on the trip to Orlando were James Harden and Luc Mbah a Moute. However, the team has said it will withhold the names of any players who test positive unless the players announce their diagnosis themselves, so whether COVID-19 is what caused Harden and Mbah a Moute to stay behind remains to be seen.

The league will be playing a 22-team format that will include 8 regular-season games and the postseason. The 8 games will be played in order to determine the playoff seeding. Games are scheduled to take place from July 31 through October 12.