The TikTok app could soon be banned in the United States after the government revealed it was “certainly” looking at banning the Chinese-owned app over concerns that it is a national security risk. It had previously been reported that the United States Marine Corps had banned the TikTok app over security concerns.

That news has left TikTok “influencers” scrambling and worried about their futures.

TMZ published an article with stories of high-profile “influencers” who are worried that they may have to find real jobs if the app is to shut down.

From having their wife return to a therapist gig to worrying about having to tread through the deep YouTube waters, their concerns are laughable. However, the amount of money the so-called influencers would be losing is significant.

But, hey, that’s what happens when you base your life off of a social media facade.

TikTok is based in Beijing and owned by the tech company ByteDance. It has been downloaded over 315 million times in the United States.

The company, however, claims that its servers are based out of China and that they are committed to transparency for its users. The app is also not available within China.

“At TikTok, we take these issues incredibly seriously as well. We are committed to transparency and accountability in how we support our TikTok users in the US and around the world,” the statement from TikTok read. “TikTok does not remove content based on sensitivities related to China. We have never been asked by the Chinese government to remove any content and we would not do so if asked. Period.”

TikTok was first launched in 2017 and is available for download on iOS and Android devices. Earlier this year, TikTok hit one billion downloads globally with the app available in over 150 markets and 75 languages.