Claudia Conway TikTok: Kellyanne’s Daughter is Proudly Anti-Trump

Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of George and Kellyanne Conway, is no fan of Donald Trump. For those who don’t know, Kellyanne is an advisor to the president, former campaign advisor and has been one of his biggest supporters during his run in the White House. George has been anti-Trump and is an outspoken critic of the president, and now we know where Claudia stands.

A quick scan of social media shows that Claudia is proudly anti-Trump like her father and she is not shy about sharing her political beliefs on social video.

TikTok videos from Claudia share anti-Trump messages and also show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Her TikTok bio reads: “It’s a great day to arrest Brett Hankinson, John Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove,” which is a reference to the three police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Another video from Claudia reads, “Hi so if you’re leftist, ACAB, anti-Trump, BLM, etc. please interact w this because most of my comments are threats from angry Trump supporters. Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions simply by educating yourself.”

Another encourages her followers to leave one-star reviews on all of Trump’s restaurants, hotels, and golf courses.

Honestly it would be so hard to have a famous parent in politics, especially if their politics didn’t match your own pic.twitter.com/fuKVU8qmsn — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

After the videos went viral, Claudia didn’t shy away from her comments.

In fact, she embraced the support from social media on her Instagram story writing, “In love and awe of the support I am getting right now. This is insane. Be safe everyone. I love this sh*t.”

Claudia is one of George and Kellyanne’s four children. She has two sisters, Charlotte and Vanessa, and a twin brother George IV.

And now, she has thousands of new followers who are praising the teenager for having a mind of her own and not shying away from what she supports.