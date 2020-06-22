A group of teen TikTokers allegedly made a horrifying discovery in a video shared on the social media platform. According to reports, a group of teens was exploring a beach in Seattle, Washington using the Randonautica app when they discovered a black suitcase.

After opening the suitcase with a stick, the teens noticed an “overwhelming” smell and contacted authorities.

“Randonaut sent us to this part of the beach… and we found this black suitcase,” TikTok user @ughhenry wrote. “We were joking that maybe the suitcase would have some money.”

What was ultimately in the bag? According to Yahoo News, Seattle authorities confirmed a suitcase on the beach contained human remains. It is unclear, however, whether the bag was left on the beach or whether it was washed up to the shore by the tide. Police also found another bag in the area and are currently investigating the matter.

You can see the video below.

“Detectives are currently investigating after several bags containing human remains were located near the water in the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW this afternoon,” a statement from the Seattle government confirmed. “Police responded after receiving a call of a suspicious bag on the beach. Another bag was located in the water. Once the contents were determined to be remains, detectives responded to begin their investigation.

“In addition to the police, the Harbour Patrol and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting with the investigation, which the statement says is “active and on-going.”

As for what the Randonautica app is, it allows users to explore their area by gathering random coordinates.

“Randonauting is using a random number generator to produce specific coordinates within a set radius of your current location that you can travel to as a way of exploring the world around you,” Wired wrote.

This is the latest reported incident of Randonautica being linked to a suspicious incident with one user alleging they were “randonauting” and found a dog off of its leash only later to find out the dog’s owner was dead.