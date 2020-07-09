As the search for Pop Smoke’s murderers continues, strong leads have been found as authorities get closer to finding a suspect. According to a report from TMZ, five people have been arrested in connection to the rapper’s murder.

The rapper was shot and killed on February 19, 2020, at just 20 years old.

A Los Angeles Police Department representative confirmed to XXL that a “search and arrest warrants were served at several locations in Los Angeles and the warrants were all related to the February 19 murder of Bashar Jackson. He’s a New York-based rapper, known as Pop Smoke. Robbery and homicide division has three adult males and two juvenile males in custody.”

Two of the five people who were arrested are juveniles, per the report.

From TMZ:

Sources tell us 3 adults and 2 juveniles were arrested. It’s unclear what the suspects are being charged with, but we’re told all 5 will be interviewed by police and then booked.

Last week, Pop Smoke’s highly-anticipated posthumous project Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon was released on all major streaming services. The 19-track album includes a number of high-profile features from the likes of 50 Cent, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Tyga, Karol G, and more.

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was born in Brooklyn, New York. Most recently, the rapper released the mixtape Meet the Woo 2 on February 7, 2020. In January 2020, Pop Smoke was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on a charge of transportation of a stolen vehicle over state lines related to a Rolls-Roye Wraith he had used for a music video shoot in California. However, the car was never returned and was found outside of his mother’s home in Brooklyn.