Pop Smoke Death: Murder Was Reportedly a ‘Targeted’ Hit

Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed early Wednesday, February 19 at 20 years old. Masked men were spotted fleeing the rapper’s home shortly after he was shot and now more details are beginning to surface.

According to a report from TMZ, there is surveillance footage from outside of the home that shows four men were outside of the home before one disappeared around the back and three others went to the front door. The men were later seen coming out of the front door of the home after shots were fired.

In the surveillance video, it did not appear that the suspected shooter carried anything out of the home which is leading investigators to believe it may have been a “targeted” hit.

From the report:

At first, it seemed like it might have been a robbery because the rapper posted a photo earlier in the day of a bunch of gifts … one of which had his home address emblazoned on it. He also posted another pic hours before the shooting of himself and a friend in a car … the friend is holding an enormous amount of cash. But, here’s the thing. The folks who have seen the surveillance video tell us the person inside the house — presumably the shooter — did not carry anything out. Given that he shot someone, it’s doubtful he would take the time to stuff items in his pocket.

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was born in Brooklyn, New York. Most recently, the rapper released the mixtape Meet the Woo 2 on February 7, 2020. In January 2020, Pop Smoke was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on a charge of transportation of a stolen vehicle over state lines related to a Rolls-Roye Wraith he had used for a music video shoot in California. However, the car was never returned and was found outside of his mother’s home in Brooklyn.