Washington Redskins Announces ‘Review’ of Team Name

Calls for the Washington Redskins to change the team name have been going on for years. With the current political climate and calls to end systemic racism, there has been added pressure on team owner Dan Snyder and the franchise to change the team’s name and mascot.

FedEx, which sponsors the team’s home stadium, urged the team to change its name and Nike, the official apparel sponsor of the NFL, pulled all of the team’s gear from its official website.

Now, Washington has announced that it will be conducting a “thorough review” of the franchise’s controversial name.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks,” a statement read.

JUST IN: Washington releases a statement. “The team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name” @WUSA9 #HTTR pic.twitter.com/nsjwQKSgNm — Annie Yu (@AnnieYuTV) July 3, 2020

Team owner Dan Snyder added, “This process allows the team to take into account no only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

Whether a change comes remains to be seen, but this marks one of the first times that the franchise has issued a statement showing honest consideration regarding improvement.

“This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military,” head coach Ron Rivera said.

As for what the team could be renamed, the Washington Sentinels has been a popular choice among the Twitterverse thanks to the film The Replacements and Shane Falco, the role played by Keanu Reeves. Another popular choice has been the Washington Redtails, which would allow the team to keep the “HTTR” rallying cry while also paying tribute to the Tuskeegee Airmen, who were the first African-American flying squadron in the United States military who fought in World War II.

I nominate @petemrogers rebrand of the Washington Redtails in honor of the Tuskegee airmen. Would be brilliant and can keep the same colors. https://t.co/fjmgzS9O6D pic.twitter.com/kv9bGkKXWm — A.J. (@AJM0013) July 2, 2020