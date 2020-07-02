Antonio Brown Shares Workout Video With Russell Wilson

Antonio Brown appears to be ready for a comeback to the NFL. In his latest post on social media, the former All-Pro wide receiver shared a video of a workout with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in San Diego, California.

Brown has been linked to Seattle — which is one of the teams reportedly interested in his services — so the video raised some eyebrows.

According to a report on Tuesday by NFL Network’s Michael Silver, the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens are having discussions about bringing the former Pittsburgh Steelers’ All-Pro receiver in for a workout.

“He’s been relatively quiet on social media lately, so teams are sniffing around,” Silver said. “I would keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks.”

Wilson is not the first Seahawks quarterback that Brown has worked out with this season. Prior to being linked to Seattle, the wide receiver had worked out with Wilson’s backup, Geno Smith.

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.