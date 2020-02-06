Antonio Brown Apologizes to Pittsburgh Steelers Organization

Antonio Brown is looking to mend some fences as he hopes for another shot in the NFL. Brown recently appeared on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh to discuss his time with the Steelers and he had nothing but positive things to say about his former team.

Brown expressed his gratitude for his time in Pittsburgh while saying he is “forever grateful and indebted” to the organization despite how things ultimately ended.

“I apologize to those guys for the discretions for the unwanted attention that probably caused those guys certain things, the organization, so obviously you want to clear out any baggage or any disrespect, or unintended attention that was brought on to the organization,” Brown said, according to Sports Illustrated. “These guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21-years-old and I’m forever grateful for those guys.

“I’m forever grateful and indebted to the Steelers organization, Mr. Rooney, Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, Ben Roethlisberger, I started my career with those guys, a lot of beautiful moments, a lot of positive things, so it’s not all bad.”

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.