The Antonio Brown apology tour continues. As he attempts to rehabilitate his image, Brown has been issuing apologies to those he has slighted in the media in the past which has led him back to his former quarterback.

In a recent post on social media, Brown shared a photo of him and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“Mostly you a little bit of me! Yee yee!! I never realized how good I had it, got caught up in my emotion with everyone coming after me I really apologize for my actions sincerely man! It’s never been another connection like what we done in the past decade,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate you. Sincerely AB.”

Brown previously expressed his gratitude for his time in Pittsburgh while saying he is “forever grateful and indebted” to the organization despite how things ultimately ended.

“I apologize to those guys for the discretions for the unwanted attention that probably caused those guys certain things, the organization, so obviously you want to clear out any baggage or any disrespect, or unintended attention that was brought on to the organization,” Brown said, according to Sports Illustrated. “These guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21-years-old and I’m forever grateful for those guys.

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.