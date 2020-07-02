Do you want college football to take place in 2020? Well, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has a message for you. The Surgeon General was addressing preventive measures that can help slow the spread of COVID-19 when he urged Americans to wear masks if they want football to return this fall.

That is the kind of warning that will make anyone put on a mask.

“If you want the return of college football this year, wear a face covering,” Adams said, via TMZ Sports.

“Please, please, please wear a face covering when you go out in public. It is not an inconvenience, it is not a suppression of your freedom. It actually is a vehicle to achieve our goals. If you want to see North Carolina beat Duke in person this year, wear a face covering.”

States across the country have seen a massive uptick in new coronavirus cases as reopening has been taking place, so the concern that the second wave could be here sooner than expected is very real.

