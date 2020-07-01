Antonio Brown to Buccaneers? Talk of Tom Brady Reunion Grows

Could Antonio Brown be heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? As talk surrounding the troubled wide receiver continues to swirl regarding rumors of a potential return to the NFL, there have been a handful of teams connected to the former All-Pro.

The Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks were previously named as potential suitors and teams that had a legitimate interest, but now talk of the Bucs is gaining steam.

If Brown were to join Tampa Bay, he would not only remain in his home state of Florida but he would also be reunited with former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady, who Brown has reportedly stayed in contact with since his time with the Pats.

“There has been talk of Antonio Brown to the Buccaneers again over the last couple days (though Bucs management remains a no),” Michael Giardi of the NFL Network wrote on Twitter.

“Perhaps the impetus for that is Tom Brady’s continued contact with Brown. The two men have remained in touch since Brown’s release from the #Patriots.”

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.