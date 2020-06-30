Fans Share Their Pop Smoke Album Art Concepts After Virgil Abloh Flops

|

The posthumous album for Pop Smoke, titled Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, will be dropping on Friday, July 3. In anticipation of its release, the cover art created by Virgil Abloh was released.

Unfortunately for Virgil, fans were not impressed by his effort and the artwork was heavily criticized online.

After mocking and roasting Virgil’s efforts, fans began sharing their own album art concepts and creations for the Twitterverse to see. Unsurprisingly, the artwork from the fans was much more impressive.

You can check out some of the top fan concepts below.

The tracklist for can be seen below.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon Tracklist

01 Bad Bitch From Tokyo (Intro) (prod. by 808Melo)
02 Aim For the Moon [ft. Quavo] (prod. by 808Melo and WondaGurl)
03 For the Night [ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby] (prod. by CashmoneyAP and Palaze)
04 44 Bulldog (prod. by Mobz and Mora)
05 Gangstas (prod. by Swirv & CashmoneyAP)
06 Yea Yea (prod. by HakzBeats)
07 Creature. [ft. Swae Lee] (prod. by 808Melo)
08 Snitchin [ft. Quavo & Future] (prod. by Buddah Bless & SethTheChef)
09 Make It Rain. [ft. Rowdy Rebel] (prod. by Yamaica)
10 The Woo. [ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch] (prod. by 808Melo)
11 West Coast Shit. [ft. Tyga & Quavo] (prod. by DJ Mustard and Bongo)
12 Enjoy Yourself [ft. Karol G] (prod. by Palaze & Luci G)
13 Hotel Lobby (prod. by 808Melo & Jess Jackson)
14 What You Know Bout Love (prod. by Tash)
15 Something Special (prod. by Duro)
16 Diana [ft. King Combs] (prod. by SpunkBigga)
17 Got It on Me (prod. by Young Devante)
18 Tunnel Vision (Outro) (prod. by 808Melo, Nagra & Carson Hackney)
19 Dior (Bonus) (prod. by 808Melo)

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was born in Brooklyn, New York. Most recently, the rapper released the mixtape Meet the Woo 2 on February 7, 2020. In January 2020, Pop Smoke was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on a charge of transportation of a stolen vehicle over state lines related to a Rolls-Roye Wraith he had used for a music video shoot in California. However, the car was never returned and was found outside of his mother’s home in Brooklyn.

Pop Smoke Death: Murder Was Reportedly a 'Targeted' Hit

