The posthumous album for Pop Smoke, titled Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, will be dropping on Friday, July 3. In anticipation of its release, the cover art created by Virgil Abloh was released.

Unfortunately for Virgil, fans were not impressed by his effort and the artwork was heavily criticized online.

After mocking and roasting Virgil’s efforts, fans began sharing their own album art concepts and creations for the Twitterverse to see. Unsurprisingly, the artwork from the fans was much more impressive.

You can check out some of the top fan concepts below.

My style isn’t for everyone but here’s my take on the popsmoke cover art. Enjoy 💖 pic.twitter.com/rCedQZ5YTR — Gibb 💫 (@BelmerGabrielle) June 30, 2020

Heard we needed a new Pop Smoke cover since Virgil fumbled.. pic.twitter.com/GJIb6iemHj — Vido™️ (@Vido_Ehh) June 30, 2020

i made my own covers for pop smoke's album since virgil wanna shit the bed pic.twitter.com/Jv4qUGklGZ — 🖤🤍 BM 💫💿 (@blaccmass) June 29, 2020

Since Virgil fucked up pop smoke with that trash ass cover here’s mine. pic.twitter.com/Q4eB8trbDv — Artist💫 (@laur7e) June 29, 2020

some hard potential covers for Pop Smoke. Not that lazy nonsense Virgil did pic.twitter.com/zgK89jx4S3 — Realest One (@realesttobi) June 30, 2020

pop smoke alternative cover by me 💁🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ELxWFycFpq — far east (@joeliusdubois) June 30, 2020

Can’t say Pop and forget the smoke 💙 — Cover art concept. pic.twitter.com/oBMB7yaR9Z — LM (@MarioBlac) June 30, 2020

The tracklist for can be seen below.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon Tracklist

01 Bad Bitch From Tokyo (Intro) (prod. by 808Melo)

02 Aim For the Moon [ft. Quavo] (prod. by 808Melo and WondaGurl)

03 For the Night [ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby] (prod. by CashmoneyAP and Palaze)

04 44 Bulldog (prod. by Mobz and Mora)

05 Gangstas (prod. by Swirv & CashmoneyAP)

06 Yea Yea (prod. by HakzBeats)

07 Creature. [ft. Swae Lee] (prod. by 808Melo)

08 Snitchin [ft. Quavo & Future] (prod. by Buddah Bless & SethTheChef)

09 Make It Rain. [ft. Rowdy Rebel] (prod. by Yamaica)

10 The Woo. [ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch] (prod. by 808Melo)

11 West Coast Shit. [ft. Tyga & Quavo] (prod. by DJ Mustard and Bongo)

12 Enjoy Yourself [ft. Karol G] (prod. by Palaze & Luci G)

13 Hotel Lobby (prod. by 808Melo & Jess Jackson)

14 What You Know Bout Love (prod. by Tash)

15 Something Special (prod. by Duro)

16 Diana [ft. King Combs] (prod. by SpunkBigga)

17 Got It on Me (prod. by Young Devante)

18 Tunnel Vision (Outro) (prod. by 808Melo, Nagra & Carson Hackney)

19 Dior (Bonus) (prod. by 808Melo)

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was born in Brooklyn, New York. Most recently, the rapper released the mixtape Meet the Woo 2 on February 7, 2020. In January 2020, Pop Smoke was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on a charge of transportation of a stolen vehicle over state lines related to a Rolls-Roye Wraith he had used for a music video shoot in California. However, the car was never returned and was found outside of his mother’s home in Brooklyn.