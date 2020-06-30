Is Conor McGregor Really Retired? Head Coach Speaks Out

Conor McGregor announced his retirement earlier this year. It isn’t the first time that the former two-division champion has taken to social media to say that he is done with mixed martial arts, so fans have been wondering whether he is serious about hanging up his gloves this time around.

During a recent video chat, McGregor’s head coach at SBG Ireland, John Kavanagh, shared his thoughts on whether “Notorious” was actually ready to walk away.

“Is Conor retired?” Kavanagh said, via MMA World. “Yes, he is as far as I can tell. That’s what he said, isn’t it?

“I can’t convince Conor to do sh*t. Conor will tell Conor what he’s gonna do. And who knows? Who knows what’s gonna happen in the future. But, as for now, he’s retired.”

McGregor last appeared in the UFC back at UFC 246 in January when he dismantled Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds after 15 months away from the sport. He then announced his retirement four months later on June 6. He said that the sport no longer excites him.

“The game just does not excite me, and that’s that,” McGregor said. “All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me. There’s just no buzz for me.”

Whether we actually see McGregor fight again remains to be seen, but Kavanagh’s comments echo those made by UFC president Dana White recently.

“No (contact with McGregor). Conor McGregor is retired,” White told toESPN’s Brett Okamo.

So, now, we wait.