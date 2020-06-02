Conor McGregor has spent quarantine during the coronavirus by giving back to his community. McGregor has donated $1 million to first responders through his Proper 12 whiskey company and has also donated medical supplies to a variety of hospitals in Ireland.

Now, he may need to rely on that care.

McGregor took to social media this week for a bizarro stunt that included eating a jar of dead bees.

Why did McGregor do this? No one is really sure, but here’s the video.

Judging by the video, McGregor wasn’t too fond of the snack; hopefully he is more interested in returning to the cage. Luckily for us, McGregor recently said that he hopes to return to the Octagon on Fight Island in June.

“(Conor) is asking me what date could I fight on fight island and would there be fans. Conor is asking me. Conor wants to fight,” UFC president Dana White said in a recent interview with Barstool Sports, as transcribed by MMAWeekly. “No (not Jorge Masvidal), we’re not talking about a specific opponent, but he wants to fight. It sounds like he wants to fight in June and he’s asking if there would be fans there. There would not be fans and the fight would either be mid-June or end of June. But Conor wants to fight.”

White has previously said the UFC’s Fight Island would be open next month and that the infrastructure is being put into place, so perhaps we could see “Notorious” return to action sooner rather than later.