Chris D’Elia continues to feel the fallout from multiple sexual misconduct allegations involving underage women. D’Elia, who had episodes featuring him in multiple series’ dropped from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and others, has now been dropped by Creative Artists Agency (CAA), according to a report from Variety.

Allegations against D’Elia surfaced last week on social media and they immediately began to snowball with more and more accounts from women who say they were approached by D’Elia when they were minors. The allegations accused D’Elia knowingly pursued, “groomed”, and solicited the minors for nude photographs.

D’Elia has denied the allegations in a statement shortly after they surfaced.

While D’Elia does admit that he was caught up in the celebrity lifestyle, he adamantly denies he ever knowingly pursued underage women and that all of his relationships were legal and consensual.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia said. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.

“That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

