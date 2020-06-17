Chris D’Elia Denies Pursuing, Soliciting Photos From Minors

Chris D’Elia is denying some serious allegations against him. On Wednesday morning, D’Elia’s name was a top trending topic on Twitter after allegations surfaced from multiple women who claimed the comedian and actor pursued them when they were underage.The allegations stated D’Elia knowingly pursued, “groomed”, and solicited the minors for nude photographs.

However, D’Elia is denying the allegations.

While D’Elia does admit that he was caught up in the celebrity lifestyle, he adamantly denies he ever knowingly pursued underage women and that all of his relationships were legal and consensual.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia said in a statement to TMZ. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.