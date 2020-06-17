Chris D’elia is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. The comedian, who released a Netflix stand-up special earlier this year and also appeared in season 2 of the Netflix original series You, is being accused of predatory behavior and attempting to solicit nude photos from underage girls.

The allegations began to pour out after Twitter user Simone Rossi commented on D’elia’s role in You where he played the role of pedophile stand-up comedian Henderson.

“i still can’t believe netflix cast chris d’elia as the pedophile in season to of ‘you’ like the literal IRONY,” she wrote on Twitter.

She later shared a tweet with screenshots that showed her alleged interactions with D’elia writing: “imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age.”

Rossi, who is an Arizona State graduate, claimed the interactions occurred in 2014 and 2015.

for the longest time i thought this was just a funny story to tell at parties when i realized what happened isn’t normal and that he was and could still be doing this to younger girls and it’s my job to say something — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

From there, multiple stories began to surface.

Emma Arnold, a former comedian, said she was warned of D’elia’s behavior when she first began comedy.

“When I was a brand new comic, one of Delia’s best friends warned me to never send Chris nudes bc he made them into memes and showed to other male comics at shows. Looks like some of those memes were probably of underage girls. No wonder I don’t miss comedy yet,” she wrote.

Another woman wrote: “F*** you @chrisdelia. You solicited nudes from minors while u were in Vancouver and tried to f*** my friend when we were 16, and when i called u out on twitter you told her you’d ruin her life if i didn’t delete it. absolute pedophile scumbag [sic].”

Other allegations included soliciting sexual favors while he was touring and asking a 17-year-old for nudes while making advances.

He’s trash. He put me on the list at a venue to see him perform and casually said I could then meet him in his car behind the building and suck his dick. I made up an excuse and never showed up https://t.co/REKLmm7V9H — Kenny (@kenaloll) June 17, 2020

D’elia has yet to respond to the allegations.