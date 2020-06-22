WATCH: ‘Hamilton’ Official Movie Trailer Drops Ahead of Disney+ Debut

Hamilton is coming to your living room sooner rather than later, and Disney+ is getting you excited with the official trailer for the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical. The one-minute trailer includes the iconic opening number “Alexander Hamilton” and features members of the original cast including Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Ramos, Jonathon Groff, Okieriete Onaodowan and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Originally set to come to Disney+ in 2021 with a live recording at Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original cast, Hamilton will now be streaming on Disney+ beginning July 3, 2020.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that ‘Hamilton’ was hailed as an astonishing work of art,” Disney CEO and chairman Robert Iger said in a statement at the time Hamilton’s move to the big screen was announced.

“All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”

You can check out the official trailer below.

“I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations — ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Beauty and The Beast,’ ‘Aladdin,’ ” Miranda said. “I’m so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of ‘Hamilton’ — a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of ‘Hamilton’ to the largest audience possible.

“What I’m most excited about [is] you all have that friend that is like, ‘I saw it with the original cast.’ We’re stealing that brag from everyone because you’re all going to see it with the original cast. We’re just trying to find the right time to do it.”

Miranda will also see his musical In the Heights coming to theaters, but that is an adaptation of the stage production. For Hamilton, it will be a “live capture” of the musical which was filmed at Richard Rogers Theater in Manhattan. In the Heights was initially set to debut in theaters this summer, but its release has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.