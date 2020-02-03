‘Hamilton’ Movie is Coming to Theaters With Original Broadway Cast

The musical phenomenon Hamilton is coming to the silver screen. In a statement on Monday, February 3, it was announced that Disney will be bringing Hamilton the movie to theaters in 2021 with its original Broadway cast.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that ‘Hamilton’ was hailed as an astonishing work of art,” Disney CEO and chairman Robert Iger said in a statement. “All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”

The movie will be coming to theaters on October 15, 2021.

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021.

“I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations — ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Beauty and The Beast,’ ‘Aladdin,’ ” Miranda said. “I’m so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of ‘Hamilton’ — a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of ‘Hamilton’ to the largest audience possible.

“What I’m most excited about [is] you all have that friend that is like, ‘I saw it with the original cast.’ We’re stealing that brag from everyone because you’re all going to see it with the original cast. We’re just trying to find the right time to do it.”

Miranda will also see his musical In the Heights coming to theaters, but that is an adaptation of the stage production. For Hamilton, it will be a “live capture” of the musical which was filmed at Richard Rogers Theater in Manhattan.