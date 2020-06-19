EA PlayLive 2020: 4 Must-See Game Trailers

When E3 for this year was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, many video game companies decided to hold their own virtual press conferences instead. Electronic Arts, one of the biggest game companies in America, held a virtual conference Thursday, June 19 named “EA PlayLive”. At this event, they released some big news and trailers about their newest games. Here are the biggest reveals.

Rocket Arena

Rocket Arena is EA’s latest online multiplayer game. It’s a third-person shooter similar to Overwatch. The game comes with 10 different characters to play as, each with their own special abilities and weapons. The cartoony aesthetic of the game makes it look like a lot of fun. The game releases July 14 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Apex Legends Lost Treasure Collection: Nintendo Switch and Cross-Play Reveal

Apex Legends, the popular battle royale shooter, announced that the game would be coming to Nintendo Switch and PC soon. They also announced that the game will soon cross-platform play for every version of the game. This means that PS4 players can play with Switch players, Xbox players can play with PC players and so on. The trailer they dropped showcases the new season, which includes a new limited-time game mode.

Star Wars: Squadrons

Star Wars: Squadrons is an upcoming first-person space shooter that takes place in the recognizable Star Wars universe. The game centers around flying in the many different Star Wars spacecrafts, including the X-Wing and the TIE Fighter. Team battles take a five-on-five approach. It will also feature a story mode with new original characters. The game is set to release October 2 on PS4, Xbox One and PC, as well as VR versions on PS4 and PC.

Skate 4

There’s very little information about this upcoming game, but the reveal alone already has fans excited. Skate 3, the last Skate game, came out 10 years ago. Fans have been begging for a new entry in the series ever since, and it’s finally happening. EA officially announced that a new Skate game would be coming soon. Release date details are yet to be announced.