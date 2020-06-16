WATCH: Mike Gundy Apologizes For ‘Pain, Discomfort’ Caused By OAN Shirt

One America News (OAN), is a popular far-right news network that often catches the eye of President Donald Trump with wild, unfounded conspiracy theories.
Now, Gundy is addressing the incident single-handedly with a video statement posted to social media on Tuesday afternoon.
“I had a great meeting with our team today. Our players expressed their feelings as individuals and as team members,” Gundy said in his video statement. “They helped me see through their eyes how the T shirt affected their hearts. Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me.
“I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the last two days. Black Lives Matters to me. Our players matter to me. These meetings with our team have been eye opening and will result in positive changes for Oklahoma State football. I sincerely hope the Oklahoma State family near and far will accept my humble apology as we move forward.”
You can see the statement below.
If Oklahoma State would have lost Hubbard over the incident, it would have been a devastating departure for the program. Hubbard was the nation’s leading rusher during the 2019 college football season. Last season, the junior from Alberta, Canada rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was a first-team All-American.
Now, they will be looking to put the issue behind them and prepare for the upcoming season.