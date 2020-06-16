WATCH: Mike Gundy Apologizes For ‘Pain, Discomfort’ Caused By OAN Shirt

Mike Gundy is publicly apologizing to his team after a photo of the Oklahoma State football coach sparked controversy on social media earlier this week. The photo led to Cowboys star running back Chuba Hubbard threatening to boycott the program , but he later appeared in a video with Gundy to address the issue

One America News (OAN), is a popular far-right news network that often catches the eye of President Donald Trump with wild, unfounded conspiracy theories.

Now, Gundy is addressing the incident single-handedly with a video statement posted to social media on Tuesday afternoon.

“I had a great meeting with our team today. Our players expressed their feelings as individuals and as team members,” Gundy said in his video statement. “They helped me see through their eyes how the T shirt affected their hearts. Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me.

“I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the last two days. Black Lives Matters to me. Our players matter to me. These meetings with our team have been eye opening and will result in positive changes for Oklahoma State football. I sincerely hope the Oklahoma State family near and far will accept my humble apology as we move forward.”

