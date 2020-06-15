WATCH: Chuba Hubbard, Mike Gundy Address OAN Shirt Controversy

Oklahoma State football star Chuba Hubbard and head coach Mike Gundy appear to have squashed their beef. After Hubbard threatened to boycott the program when a photo of Gundy wearing a t-shirt sporting the logo of One America News (OAN), a popular far-right news network that often catches the eye of President Donald Trump with wild, unfounded conspiracy theories.

Hubbard’s comments came on the day Oklahoma State was set to begin voluntary workouts and Gundy wasted no time addressing his players.

According to Gundy, he reached out to some of the players on the team and Hubbard specifically to hear them out.

“In light of today’s tweet with the t-shirt I was wearing, I met with some players and I realized it’s a very sensitive issue with what’s going on in today’s society,” Gundy said. “And so, we had a great meeting and I (was) made aware of some things that players feel like they can make our organization or culture even better than it is here at Oklahoma State, and I’m looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me, and we’ve got good days ahead.”

Hubbard also took responsibility for the controversy, saying he should have gone directly to Gundy instead of airing his grievances on social media.

“I’ll start off by first saying that I went about it the wrong way by tweeting,” Hubbard said. “I’m not someone that has to tweet something to bring change. I should’ve went to him as a man and I’m more about action. So that was bad on my part. But from now on, we’re going to focus on bringing change and that’s the most important thing.”

You can check out the video below.

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

And despite his apology in the video, Hubbard vowed to keep fighting for change in the Cowboys program.

No don’t get it twisted. Foots still on the gas. Results are coming. It’s not over. — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 16, 2020

Hubbard was the nation’s leading rusher during the 2019 college football season. Last season, the junior from Alberta, Canada rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was a first-team All-American.