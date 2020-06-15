Chuba Hubbard is not happy with his head coach and the Oklahoma State football star is not afraid of showing his unhappiness. After a photo surfaced showing Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News (OAN) t-shirt, Hubbard took to social media to threaten a boycott of the program.

OAN is a popular far-right news network that often catches the eye of President Donald Trump with wild, unfounded conspiracy theories. The photo was originally posted by CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone.

“I will not stand for this,” Hubbard wrote on Twitter. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable.”

Hubbard is one of the most productive running backs in college football and would be a major loss for the Oklahoma State program. Last season, the junior from Alberta, Canada rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was a first-team All-American.

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

After Hubbard shared his thoughts on social media, a number of his teammates showed their support of his stance. Senior offensive lineman Teven Jenkins said that the entire offensive line was supporting Hubbard, while senior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga also voiced his support.

This is not the first time that Gundy has shared his appreciation for the controversial news network.

While discussing where he received his news about the coronavirus pandemic, Gundy said that OAN was the only news network that he trusted.

“I tell you what’s funny is, I was flipping through stations,” Gundy said via Sports Illustrated. “I found one — I don’t even know if anybody knows about this — it’s called OAN. It’s One America News. And it was so refreshing. They just report the news. There’s no commentary. There’s no opinions on this. There’s no left. There’s no right. They just reported the news. And I’ve been watching them the last week, because they’re given us the news and given us more information — in my opinion — some of the positives are coming out. So, that was refreshing.”

It will be interesting to see if Gundy’s stance changes in the current climate of the country following the death of George Floyd.

In the meantime, Oklahoma State is set to begin voluntary workouts this week, so it will be interesting to see whether Hubbard sticks by his boycott and decides against reporting and working out with the team.