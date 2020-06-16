Top Rank Boxing continues its string of events in June with Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Mike Plania on Tuesday, June 16. The event will be held at the Top Rank “bubble” inside of the MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Greer (22-1-1, 12 KOs) and Plania (23-1, 12 KOs) will be facing off in a 120-pound catchweight. Despite their similar records, Greer is a much more highly-touted fighter with star potential who will look to capitalize on the ESPN stage to take his career to new heights at just 26 years old.

In the co-feature, undefeated welterweight Giovanni Santillan (25-0, 15 KOs) will face off against Antonio DeMarco (33-8-1), a former WBC lightweight champion.

Other bouts on the card include Borbirzhan Mominov vs. Cameron Krael at welterweight, Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs. Isiah Jones at middleweight, and a heavyweight bout between Hector Perez and Juan Torres.

How can you tune in to tonight’s fights?

All of the information you need to catch the action can be seen below.

Joshua Greer Jr vs Mike Plania: Viewing Information

Event: Top Rank Boxing: Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Mike Plania

Date: Thursday, June 11

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN

How To Live Stream Joshua Greer Jr vs Mike Plania Online

Your best bet for watching Joshua Greer Jr vs Mike Plania via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Joshua Greer Jr vs Mike Plania On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s event on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the event on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the event for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.