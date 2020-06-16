The Ultimate Fighting Championship successfully held another event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas over the weekend with UFC on ESPN 10. In the main event, Cynthia Calvillo established herself as the next top contender in the women’s flyweight division with a unanimous decision win over Jessica Eye.

In the co-main event, Marvin Vettori was able to pick up a first-round stoppage win over Karl Roberson.

Unfortunately for Calvillo and Vettori, they lead the list of medical suspensions handed out by the Nevada State Athletic Commission with potential six-month bans.

Calvillo will have to undergo an MRI on her right shoulder and receive clearance from an orthopedic or sports medicine doctor in order to be cleared by December 11, while Vettori must undergo an MRI on his right knee.

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 10 medical suspensions can be seen below, via MMAjunkie.com.

UFC on ESPN 10 Medical Suspensions

Calvillo: Must have right shoulder MRI. If positive, must have orthopedic or sports medicine doctor clearance or no contest until Dec. 11; minimum suspension until July 14 with no contract until July 5

Vettori: Must have right knee MRI. If positive, must have orthopedic or sports medicine doctor clearance or no contest until Dec. 11; minimum suspension until July 14 with no contract until July 5

Charles Rosa: Must have forehead laceration cleared by a doctor or no contest until Aug. 13 with no contact until July 29

Kevin Aguilar: Suspended until Aug. 13 with no contact until July 29

Zarrukh Adashev: Suspended until Aug. 13 with no contact until July 29

Mark De La Rosa: Suspended until July 29 with no contact until July 14

Gina Mazany: Suspended until July 29 with no contact until July 14

Anthony Ivy: Suspended until July 29 with no contact until July 14

Charles Jourdain: Suspended until July 14 with no contact until July 5

Hannah Cifers: Suspended until July 14 with no contact until July 5

Gustavo Lopez: Suspended until July 14 with no contact until July 5