UFC on ESPN 10 took place over the weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada with a women’s flyweight contender bout between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo serving as the main event of the night. When it was all said and done, it was Calvillo who had her hand raised in victory.

Following the event, the Nevada State Athletic Commission unveiled the official fighter salaries from the event with Calvillo and fellow main card participant Andre Fili topping the $780,000 payroll with $110,000 apiece.

No other fighter topped six-figures for the night, with Marvin Vettori earning the second-highest payday at $86,000. Eye, who dropped the main event, earned $51,000 for her efforts.

The disclosed figures released do not include any money from outside sponsors. UFC on ESPN 10 purses also exclude any locker room bonuses, the required Reebok outfitting pay, and do not include the $50,000 for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses.

The $50,000 performance bonuses went to Christian Aguilera, Mariya Agapova, Tyson Nam, and Marvin Vettori.

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 10 fighter salaries can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 10 Fighter Salaries

Cynthia Calvillo: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Jessica Eye: $51,000

Marvin Vettori: $86,000 (includes $43,000 win bonus) def. Karl Roberson: $40,000

Charles Rosa: $68,000 (includes $34,000 win bonus) def. Kevin Aguilar: $25,000

Andre Fili: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Charles Jourdain: $16,000

Jordan Espinosa: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Mark De La Rosa: $21,000

Mariya Agapova: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Hannah Cifers: $35,000

Merab Dvalishvili: $46,000 (includes $23,000 win bonus) def. Gustavo Lopez: $12,000

Julia Avila: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Gina Mazany: $16,000

Tyson Nam: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Zarrukh Adashev: $14,000

Christian Aguilera: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Anthony Ivy: $12,000