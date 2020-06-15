The return of sports is just around the corner after a nearly three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, naturally, ESPN is hosting a SportsCenter special appropriately titled The Return of Sports on Monday, June 15.

The special will be hosted by Mike Greenberg with interviews commissioners from six of the top American professional team sports leagues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The participating commissioners for The Return of Sports special will include Gary Bettman (NHL), Cathy Engelbert (WNBA), Don Garber (MLS), Roger Goodell (NFL), Rob Manfred (MLB) and Adam Silver (NBA).

“This is a time unlike any I can recall in this country, and these “games people play” are sure to take on a different meaning than they might have three months ago, or three weeks ago,” Greenberg said in a statement. “I can’t imagine any people better equipped to answer the questions all fans have right now, on the precipice of the return of sports, than the ones we have lined up for Monday night.

“Mostly, I hope that it will be highly informative. What we do is a combination of entertainment and information. This is a night that will lean into the latter. There are so many questions about the restart of sports with the Coronavirus still so much a reality of our lives. I know I wonder how they plan to pull this off; hopefully, by the end of Monday night we will have those answers.”

The special is set to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET.

All of the information you need to tune in to SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports can be seen below.

‘SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports‘ Details: Time, Channel & Live Stream

Tonight, @Espngreeny interviews 6 professional team sports commissioners about the return of competition during the COVID-19 pandemic 🏒 Gary Bettman

🏀 Cathy Engelbert

⚽️ Don Garber

🏈 Roger Goodell

⚾️ Rob Manfred

🏀 Adam Silver 9 p ET | ESPN, ESPN Apphttps://t.co/S6P7KF6r2p pic.twitter.com/Yg5fgJyfTK — ESPN Front Row (@ESPNFrontRow) June 15, 2020

Event: SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports

Date: Monday, June 15, 2020

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

How To Live Stream ‘SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports‘ Online

You can live stream the TV premiere of SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports online with on WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

You can also watch SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports at any time if you sign up for ESPN’s subscription streaming service ESPN+.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet.

The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

How To Live Stream ‘SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports‘ On Mobile Device

You can watch live stream the ESPN premiere of SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports on the WatchESPN app, which is available for app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store. You will need to sign in with your cable provided information.

You can also watch SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports on your mobile device at anytime on ESPN+, which can be accessed on the ESPN app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. You will need to sign in with your ESPN+ login information to watch the stream.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.