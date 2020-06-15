Miesha Tate Has Unexpected ‘Home Delivery’ of 2nd Child

Miesha Tate, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, had an eventful and unexpected weekend. Taking to Instagram, Tate revealed that she gave birth to her second child over the weekend with an unexpected delivery at her home.

The newborn boy, Daxton Wylder Nunez, was born at Tate’s home in Singapore and appears to be healthy.

Tate had initially planned to give birth at the local hospital, but Daxton had other plans.

“Today I became a Mother all over again! The experience was incredible, we planned a hospital birth but our son had other plans! Daxton Wylder Nuñez was born at 8:20am June 14th in our home. We welcomed our son as a family….. it was perfectly imperfect and I am over the moon,” she wrote. “I cannot thank you enough @johnnyboymma you kept me centred, focused and helped me unexpectedly deliver our baby! I couldn’t have done it without you truly. Thank you for being my rock.”

The 33-year-old Tate retired from mixed martial arts following a loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205. She has since relocated to Singapore as she serves in a new role as vice president for the Asian MMA promotion ONE Championship.

While an active fighter, Tate was the Strikeforce women’s bantamweight champion and UFC women’s bantamweight titleholder. Tate was known for her high-profile feud with Ronda Rousey, who defeated her in two title fights. Tate won UFC gold with a stunning comeback win over Holly Holm at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016, before dropping the title to current two-division women’s champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 200 on July 9, 2016.